Everything is ready: the doors open early, some promotions in the first shifts, the order of the gastronomic so that customers get used to drink or dine earlier.

This Friday is the first night with the new time restrictions in gastronomic establishments, a measure with which it is expected that there will be improvements in the health situation, although for now only the damages are perceived to an item that has been fighting it for a year.

At the moment, the only change is the closing of bars and restaurants at 23, although in the City of Buenos Aires the clients who are already in the place they can stay until 24. The measure involves the loss of between one and two consumption shifts. Until this Friday, gastronomic places in Buenos Aires could open until 2.

It’s 6.30pm and the bars in Palermo that are already open have little public. Difficult to know if it is because customers did not choose to arrive early or because of the threatening time.

The Antwerpen bar, in Plaza Cortázar. Happy hour started early. Photo Fernando of the Order

On 878, the bar of Julián Díaz and Florencia Capella where the cocktail bar is the main attraction, launched happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. They offer promotional drinks and wine by the glass. Shortly before happy hour ends, there is three tables occupied, indoors. No one is encouraged by the dark gray sky.

“This bar is very nocturnal, you have to do communication and promotions. With this we lose two shifts: the last round of drinks must be done at 10.30 pm “, explains Javier Sosa, its manager.

On Antares Recoleta have an advantage on a day like today: they have an outdoor but covered area. However, the extra hour that they opened -from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.- had little and no audience. “People go out for drinks only at six-something, seven, when he leaves work, “observes an employee.

The toast of a group of friends in the Antwerpen bar, in Palermo, when it was already dark. Photo Fernando of the Order

In the Birra Club, in front of the Recoleta Cemetery, the change was noticed to some extent. At 6.30 pm there was no room left at the tables outside, something that one employee acknowledges “never happened at that time.”

It is one of the few successful this afternoon. The breweries on the next block have their outdoor tables empty, except for one. The ones on Vicente López passing Azcuénaga, too.

There were few bars with a good influx of customers. One of them was Amores Vinos, on Gorriti street. Photo Fernando of the Order

Pamela Duarte is in charge of The Creator, a Caballito grill where the few clients on a rainy evening are those who go for a coffee or who usually dine at that time. Account: “We told people that, if you really want to take advantage of your dinner and eat quietly, has to come at eight at night. But at least today we didn’t see any change. “

“We always come at eight because we get up early“Fabián (51) says from one of the tables, who eats with his partner roast little flag with salad.

In the Barrel wine barIn the same neighborhood, they do not know how they will cope with the change. “Although we do promotions, most people won’t have wine at six o’clock in the afternoon. And the dinner shift, our biggest entry, is cut off, “explains Gloria, its owner.

It is that the places where the strong one is the dinner are as complicated as those that sell alcohol. Everyone has their reasons. Until Aramburu Restó, in the beautiful Pasaje del Correo, has only one table occupied at 19, despite the fact that it has a foreign audience -resident- since they launched discounts on their menus if it is booked on the first shift, at 6.30pm or 7pm.

The Desarmadero bar, on Gorriti, was another of the successful cases this Friday. Photo Fernando of the Order

On To Nos Amours, French restaurant in the most neighborhood Palermo, most of the people starts arriving after 8.30pm, although their reservations were for 20. Another account still pending in a pandemic, the gastronomists say, is the lack of punctuality, something that with the new restrictions affects more than ever.

The early shifts In Buenos Aires gastronomy they are not a novelty: they have already been given in the most tourist areas of the City. “A few years ago, many bars and restaurants began to open earlier because foreigners would have dinner earlier. Somehow that also influenced the habits of the local people ”, highlights Martín Auzmendi, partner of the bars Roma in Balvanera and La Fuerza in Chacarita.

La Fuerza bar, in Chacarita, opened an hour earlier than usual. Photo Fernando of the Order

The latter, where the king is vermouth, is another of the successful places of this gastronomic matinee. Opened an hour earlier than usual and was full. “We want people to come early and it was achieved. Many would arrive at 6 or 7 p.m. to drink and eat and in many cases they ended up taking that as their dinner. Same now we ran out of the last shift, the one at 23 ”, admits Auzmendi.

On Rome del Abasto, opening an hour earlier – at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m. – did not bring too many changes. “The same is the first day, you have to wait a week to see how people react“, warns Nicolás Abate, its manager. There they plan to add a toasted ham and cheese on ciabatta bread to add daytime audiences.

For some bars, the new restriction does not generate much change, especially for those born in a pandemic, when daily life had already become more daytime.

The Sifón bar, in Chacarita, before 8 pm had many tables occupied. Photo Fernando of the Order

An example is Naranjo, which was inaugurated in October in Chacarita. “We always open between 17 and 18 and close at 23 or 24, and we always encourage people to come as early as possible. We see that now some bars and restaurants are running their hours at 18, which I think is great ”, remarks Nahuel Carbajo, one of its owners.

