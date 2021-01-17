While Sarmiento de Junín celebrates his entry into the Professional League after defeating Estudiantes de Río Cuarto on penalties, another 16 teams began this Sunday with the tortuous path of the Reduced in the First National in neutral court and with direct elimination to go in search of the second promotion to the top flight.

In Río Cuarto, two of the great protagonists faced each other prior to the football parenthesis due to the pandemic: Atlanta and San Martín de Tucumán. A duel that with the passing of the minutes gained in emotion. Three minutes into the complement, Ricardo “Tito” Noir surpassed the tucumanos. Five minutes later, referee Adrián Franklin upheld a dubious penalty for Bohemio that Milton Giménez changed for a goal.

The game raised the temperature when a hurried exit from the goal of Juan Rago, allowed Tino Costa, at 24 minutes, with a distant definition to put the 2-1 for Ciruja. And in minute 90, Julián Marcioni stamped the final 2-2. And to suffer with penalties.

And from the 12 steps, Atlanta went from instance to prevail 4-1. Giménez, Marinucci, Previtali and Marcioni, scored for Bohemio. Tino and Ramiro Costa marched for the Tucumanos and the only one who converted was Lucas Diarte.

In Campana, Defensores de Belgrano left Instituto de Córdoba on the road after beating it 2-0. Those from Bajo quickly took the lead with a goal from Nicolás Benegas in the 10th minute. And Benegas himself scored the second goal when the game died.

In Córdoba, at the Instituto stadium, Ferro woke up to Gimnasia de Mendoza early and defined the fight with a great first half: he thrashed it 4-1. At four minutes, Franco Toloza opened the account, and at 24 Cristian Bordacahar widened differences. Nicolás Gómez at 13 of the complement and Matías Ramírez at the final five, scored the four goals for Caballito’s men. Ramón Lentini at 26 of the complement put the circumstantial discount for Mendoza.

In Vicente López, Deportivo Morón and Villa Dálmine hurried another extremely emotional clash. Those from the West had to overcome the six casualties they suffered during the week: five positives from Covid-19 and the departure of Matías Cortave, who terminated his contract with the club to continue his career in Ecuador.

At 39 in the first half, Guillermo Villalba opened the account for El Gallo. And near 30 of the complement, Catriel Sánchez put the 1-1 and stretched the suspense. But, when the game ended, the second minute in addition, the admitted Iván Alvarez put the agonizing cry for Deportivo Morón who took the classification 2-1.

