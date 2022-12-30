Home page World

Of: Bjarne Kommnick

Vacation like in space. A Canadian company wants to build the world’s first lunar resort. The first location is scheduled to open in 2027.

Vancouver – Anyone who has always dreamed of flying to the moon could soon be one step closer to realizing that dream. The Canadian architecture office Moon World Resorts Inc. is planning the first hotel that will enable vacations like on the moon. According to co-founder Michael R. Henderson, the first location is scheduled to open as early as 2027. A total of five different departments are planned. The first project alone could cost more than five billion euros.

Pursue Moon World Resorts Inc. founder Michael R Henderson founding 2000 Location Vancouver

224 meters high, 622 meters in circumference: The first moon hotel is scheduled to open in 2027

The preferred location for the “earth’s first moon”, as Henderson describes it, is initially Dubai. Such moon resorts can also be created in the USA, China and Spain, even if this is still open according to Moon World Resorts. When designing, the architects would rely on realistic, moon-like craters and mountains. Inside the hotel, too, the architects have changed their minds space get inspired.

The first “moon resort” could open as early as 2027. © Moon World Resorts

The Moon World Resort is not planning too small. The building, which looks like the moon from the outside, will be around 224 meters high and have a circumference of 622 meters. Among other things, restaurants, casinos, wellness centers, theaters and nightclubs are to be integrated into the Mond Hotel. Recently, a science journalist also presented a flying, never-landing luxury hotel designed to be powered by “clean” nuclear energy.

Four-hectare lunar colony is the highlight of the first lunar resort

The spearhead of the hotel is said to be a four-hectare lunar colony, which is said to faithfully reproduce the lunar landscape. Guests will then be able to explore the area with “moon buggies”. However, this alone would cost around 500 euros per person.

Henderson is convinced of his project. Opposite to travelbook.de he explains: “We want to enable everyone to experience space tourism: the Moon World Resorts offer everyone a dynamic and authentic experience on earth, not just a few.” This is also his company’s motto: “12 people were on the moon, seven Billions want to go there.”

“No amusement park”: Architects win first investors for lunar resort on earth

Henderson further states, “Moon World Resort is not an amusement park. It is a sophisticated, luxurious and unique resort.” The resort will offer a total of around 4,000 rooms. It is said to be built primarily with steel, concrete, glass, aluminum and carbon fiber.

The founders want to implement their project within the next five years, so that the first rooms could be booked as early as 2027. But the company is now looking for investors. According to Henderson, the first investors have already been found, so he is optimistic that Moon World Resort can keep to the schedule.