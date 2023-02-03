President Lula received with relief, despite trying to show a tone of indifference, the news that Rodrigo Pacheco and Arthur Lira were reappointed to the highest positions in the Senate and Chamber. The two days of tension that preceded the vote in the plenary of the Legislative were added to many other fires and bombs that have devastated the government since the inauguration on January 1st. Problems at the barracks, fiscal inconsistencies carried over from the previous administration, severe cases of hunger. All this just at the start of 2023 and while a large part of the population continues to be fed by information disconnected from reality and hoping for the worse the better.

A horror scenario for any president, but even more difficult for someone who, in 2002, took over a Brazil that had a potential for the future, which came from eight years of monetary control and a promising path. Today Lula commands a Brazil that has been banging its heads for eight years, swaying between the ungovernable Dilma administration, the lack of credibility of the Temer period and the aggressive Bolsonaro government. Lula picks up scorched earth. And it looks like he’s been feeling the brunt. Interlocutors close to the president claim that Lula’s tone has risen in the discussions. “He wants results. He already knows the paths, now he just needs to walk, ”said a palatial man. All this while First Lady Janja helps set the tone for the narrative that Lula wants to build. She made most of Lula’s media decisions, and almost all of them were great successes.

But the time has come for Lula to also get it right in practice. And nobody here is saying that what he’s been doing isn’t important. Saving the Yanomami population from a genocide project that decimated children and promoted an attempt to whiten indigenous peoples is urgent. You have to stop what you are doing and help. And there was Lula. Veiled threat from generals in public articles is serious. And it also needs to be faced. Democratic protection measures need to be taken. The problem is that in Brazil today everything is urgent, and Lula is only one. And while he runs to put out fires, bizarre situations (such as having a minister linked to militiamen or a minister with dubious relations with the most physiological of parties) remain marginal – at least until they turn into a fire and Lula needs to act.

The economy continues without major bumps. On Thursday (2), the dollar reached R$ 4.9417, the lowest value since June 2022. On the eve, the re-election of Arthur Lira as president of the Chamber and of Rodrigo Pacheco in the Senate was a victory for the government, which prevented the rise of representatives of the extreme right to the highest positions in the National Congress. “We lost the election, but the country is ours”, shouted a chorus of deputies in a live on social network after the vote. The Bolsonarist base in Paralamento is bigger than in 2021, and they have already started to show their claws. Already on the day of inauguration for the new term, Eduardo Bolsanaro and other deputies occupied the plenary of the Chamber with stickers with the phrases Fora Lula and Fora Thief.

If Lula lives the dilemma that so well defines Brazil – if you run, you’ll catch, if you stay, you’ll eat – he has managed to keep the beast at a safe distance.