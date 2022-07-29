The Spanish Ministry of Health said it reported, on Friday, the first death linked to monkeypox, in the first known case in Europe and the second outside Africa since the current outbreak of the disease.
Earlier today, Friday, Brazil reported the first death linked to monkeypox outside the African continent in the current outbreak.
In the latest report, the Spanish Ministry of Health said that 4,298 cases of the virus had been confirmed in the country.
She added that of the 3,750 patients she had information about, 120 were hospitalized, or 3.2%, and one person died. The ministry did not provide further details.
The Philippines announced, in the early hours of today, the registration of the first infection with the smallpox virus.
