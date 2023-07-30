The first modified BMW XM is not completely wrong.

Suppose you have a 50th anniversary at the gym. And you want to celebrate that with an absolute highlight, of course. You do that with a very obese person who supplies you with steroids to be able to achieve the greatest achievements. Anyone would be ashamed of it. But with BMW Motorsport’s 50th anniversary, we think it’s very normal.

The usefulness of the BMW XM eludes us completely: surely there is already an X5, X6, X7 and iX that serves this part of the market? In technical terms, it is a slightly extended X5, but with a 4.4 V8 plus electric motor. The car serves one purpose: to shock, that’s it. So we have to wait for tuners who want to shock even more.

First customized BMW XM

Today we see the first tackled copy, the Stellar X. That is a BMW XM (factory code: G09, you know that again) that has been taken care of by the company Renegade Design. Actually, that should be ‘will’, since it still concerns renders. Renegade is a tuner London that mainly focuses on SUV body kits. The only BMWs they do are that brand’s SUVs.

The body kit is – of course – made of carbon fiber. It includes a carbon grille, splitter, air intakes in the front bumper, skirts, window frames, mirror caps, fender flares, diffuser, spoiler and rear bumper strips. The Renegade Design Stellar X looks a lot thicker as a result, but it remains a bit out of place, so much carbon on a car with a curb weight of 2,700 kg. Yes, 2,700 kg.

For After

Of course, the Renegade Stellar X is extremely rare. Not only because they are still renders, the delivery of the XM is just getting underway and because it is very expensive. No, it will be a Limited Edition. They are only going to build ten and then they will have a beer. There won’t be more, so you’re extremely exclusive. Now the dividing line between ‘exclusive’, ‘rare’ and ‘unwanted’ is very thin.

Stance

What we do have to give Renegade kudos for is the stance of the Renegade Stellar X. The regular BMW XM is a bit thin on its feet. In terms of diameter, the rims are very large, but the width is not too bad. The rims are quite narrow, of course for a slightly more favorable streamline and therefore CO2 emissions. The rims are also of a very special design. At Renegade they lower the XM. Then they put very thick wheels (from HRE) under it.

Prices are not yet known, but on average you will spend about 15 mille for a complete body kit at Renegade and that is still for special wishes and for assembly. Those huge wheels plus tires will also go fast to the 15 mille. But yes, if you can buy a new XM, we assume that another 30k is not an issue either.

