At the moment Tom Cruise is not resting from what happened with Top Gun: Maverickthen the next installment of Mission Impossible is just around the corner with action scenes shot by the same star of the film. And as the months tick by for the release, marketers are dropping all sorts of hype, including a new poster.

The poster shows one of the tricks that will be applied in the different scenes, which consists of flying off with a motorcycle to leave it aside and use the corresponding parachute. Thus, the fans could prepare for what awaits in this first part, and it is because the film is called Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment Part 1.

Here you can see it:

This is what its director mentioned about the name:

When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than Part One, so it was ultimately decided on as Part One and Part Two. The title of the first movie was almost… a title that referred to something like Ghost Protocol, it was a government policy. It was not a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? ? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled into a completely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not Part One. Then the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One.

Remember that the film opens on July 14.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s rare for Mission Impossible to hold its own against other franchises as long-running as Fast and Furious. But we cannot deny that the effects are going to look like never before.