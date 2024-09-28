A new clip of the curious live-action Minecraft movie is here.

Courtesy of Minecraft Live, the clip is less than a minute long but expands on the very first peek at the live-action movie we had earlier this month.

As yet, the clip hasn’t been formally uploaded to YouTube, but you can see it at 34:30 in the Minecraft Live video embedded below, or the X/Twitter post just below that.

Minecraft Live 2024.Watch on YouTube

The clip depicts Steve (Jack Black) showing off exactly how his crafting table works.

While the sword Black crafts looks pretty cool to me, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa) seeks to make something even more impressive… to less successful results.



We also got to see our first Bee in the live-action movie, which is too cute not to share, quite frankly.

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival,” reads the official blurb.



“Four misfits – Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) – find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure “will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

The Minecraft movie is currently set to make its debut in theaters next year on 4th April. For more on how the film was made, including its set design, head to 30:21 in the embedded video above.