The time in which Italy agreed to allow migrants rescued by NGO ships from other countries to disembark at its ports has ended. Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of the Interior in the new Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni, made it very clear in an interview published this Wednesday with the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’. At this moment there are more than 1,000 people saved by humanitarian ships in the Central Mediterranean who have been waiting for a safe port where they can disembark for days, in some cases up to twelve.

“We cannot take care of the migrants picked up at sea by foreign ships that operate systematically without preventive coordination with the authorities,” said Piantedosi, who was chief of staff for League leader Matteo Salvini, who has been demonstrating at the Same line for the last few days. As Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Salvini has claimed authority over the ports, insisting that migrants saved by humanitarian ships in the Sicilian Channel should not reach them.

According to data provided by Piantedosi, arrivals through this route account for only 16% of landings. So far in 2022, almost 86,000 displaced persons have arrived in Italy through the central Mediterranean, compared to 53,800 in the same period in 2021 and 28,300 in 2020. «Since we take care of the remaining 84% of migrants arriving on our shores , by other means or saved by us, we hope that the so-called European solidarity will become a reality. And not only through relocations, so far substantially unsuccessful, “demanded the minister, asking that the flag countries of the humanitarian ships take charge of the people saved by these ships.

Piantedosi was also in favor of preventing immigrant boats from setting sail from North Africa, the objective pursued by the agreement between Italy and Libya that was automatically renewed this Wednesday for another three years. This pact signed for the first time in 2017 and sponsored by the European Union provides for the Italian Government to deliver money, patrol boats and other means, as well as technical training, to the Libyan authorities so that they monitor their waters, prevent barges full of immigrants from setting sail and return them to Libyan territory when intercepted at sea.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), like many other humanitarian organizations, has criticized this agreement because it perpetuates “the cycle of violence” suffered by these people in the North African country, “which is not a safe place for migrants to be returned.” The ‘Geo Barents’, chartered by MSF, is one of the ships that is currently waiting in the Central Mediterranean for a safe port where it can disembark the 572 migrants rescued in various operations carried out in waters under the responsibility of search and rescue of Malt. Among them, there are three pregnant women and more than 60 minors, many of them unaccompanied. Neither Malta nor Italy have responded to the various requests made by the ‘Geo Barents’ to be assigned a safe place where these people can go ashore.