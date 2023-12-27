2024 will start in a great way for Mexicosince our country's first space mission will take place on January 8, where a series of micro robots developed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico will be taken to the Moon (UNAM).

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), through the Mexican Space Agency, it has been confirmed that everything is ready for the “Colmena” project to be carried out. The mission will take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States, and will reach the lunar surface. This is what Salvador Landeros Ayala, general director of the AEM, commented on the matter:

“This project will make history and is the first of its kind in Latin America, which raises the name of our country very high, confirming once again that Mexican engineering is at the level of the best in the world.”

The “Hive” project is expected to take off from the ULA Vulcan-Centaur rocket on January 8, 2024. However, this has not been a completely stable journey. The project went through various difficultiesamong them the need for an almost complete redesign due to a change in the launcher rocket for Astrobotic's 'Peregrine Lunar Lander' ship, which carries the Hive.

Supported with a telecommunications module, These microbots will have the mission of deploying on the lunar surface, connecting electronically and assembling a panel that can generate energy. We can only wait and see what will happen in this case. On related issues, Mexican deputies seek to promote national development in space.

Without a doubt, a historic moment for the country. For many, the idea of ​​traveling to space is something unattainable, but thanks to projects like “Colmena” this has stopped being a dream and has become a possible reality. This will serve as inspiration for an entire generation of Mexicans.

