In just a few months, Gustavo Petro’s government has changed its strategy to push through its major social reforms in Congress. In the first days of the legislature that began on July 20, the Executive has set aside direct confrontation with parliamentarians in order to build a calmer relationship with the parliamentary parties. This week alone, the new Minister of the Interior, Juan Fernando Cristo, has met separately with senators from the U party and with representatives to the House of Representatives from the Liberal and Conservative parties, all part of the uncertain votes that define the majorities. These first meetings begin to clear the way for the labor and health reforms, and the one that creates the agrarian jurisdiction, to face legislative debates with less prior opposition and more agreement.

The representative to the House for the Conservative Party, Juan Carlos Wills, attended the meeting with the ministers. “It was a successful meeting because the Government no longer intends to present its reforms in an obstinate manner and only with its ideology,” summarizes the congressman for Bogotá in conversation with EL PAÍS. “Now, the Executive wants the reforms to be agreed upon, for the different parties and political currents, including those of the independence and the opposition, to participate in the construction of the projects and to reach an agreement.”

This change in method began a few weeks ago, led by President Petro himself, who has abandoned direct attacks on congressmen on his X account, and has stopped talking about seeking a criticized constituent assembly to push through the changes he proposes. On the contrary, in his speeches on July 20 and August 7, he has insisted on the idea of ​​reaching a “national agreement” with political parties, businessmen and social organizations around his campaign promises. It is a proposal that has appeared and disappeared from his political initiatives over these two years, but which some of his supporters, such as Senator Iván Cepeda, have permanently raised as a path to achieve improvements in the country.

This conciliatory attitude contrasts with the times when the president strongly criticized the legislature for sinking his bills. Just a few months ago, the first leftist president in recent Colombian history accused the senators who voted against his health reform of being “parliamentarians financed by foreigners,” and said of those who did not support his pension reform that “they go out into the streets to defend bankers and not to defend our grandparents.” Now, in open contrast, he has recognized the independence and courage of the congressmen to consolidate the changes promised during his campaign.

Key to this has been the new person in charge of political relations, Minister Cristo. A month ago, the veteran politician of liberal origin said in an interview with this newspaper that one of his main objectives as head of the portfolio is to help “lower the tone of public discussion.” If the tone of mutual aggression is changed to one of respect, Cristo believes, the chances of success of the reforms will multiply. It is precisely with this aim that he has led the meetings, which so far are initial approaches in which no concrete agreement has been reached for the parties to support the reforms with votes.

Senator Julio Elías Chagüí from Córdoba, from the La U party, was one of the members of his bench (which has 11 senators) who accepted the meeting with Cristo. He says that it was a space for dialogue in which five ministers presented their projects. In addition to Cristo, the person in charge of Health, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, and the ministers of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, Justice, Ángela María Buitrago, and Agriculture, Martha Carvajalino, also participated in that meeting. “They explained the main points of the reforms to us and clarified some personal doubts that we had. It was not a meeting to reach agreements or define the votes,” Chagüí insists.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

Representative Wills and Senator Chagüí are part of two pivotal parties, which have the votes to define the future of the bills. They agree that the success of the reforms will depend on how much the Executive is willing to include the changes that the parties will propose, and they recognize that these meetings are a first step to improve the deteriorated relationship between Petro and Congress. “The Government is doing its job of listening to us. We are going to support the reforms as long as they take our suggestions into account,” summarizes the senator from La U. The conservative representative complements him: “A great national agreement has been called for, we want to participate and move forward as long as the government meets the requirements and the seal of each group.” Representatives of the Liberal Party in the House also recognize the new attitude of the Government. The representative for Putumayo Carlos Ardila celebrated it thus in statements to the media: “This is the true national agreement: to talk about the reforms that are discussed in Congress. We have had the opportunity to listen to the ministers, to build the initiatives with them.”

In a statement from the Ministry of the Interior, published after the three meetings, Minister Cristo insists that he is fulfilling “the mission entrusted by President Gustavo Petro of not presenting projects to Congress without first socializing them and listening to different opinions.” He emphasizes that this is only the first step to reach a great national agreement. “The task of the Ministry of the Interior, which we are working on with the entire ministerial cabinet, is to generate a climate of consensus in the country that allows the Congress of the Republic to assume the commitment to advance the reforms that serve the country,” he said. And he adds: “We also need to advance in the construction of consensus within the institutionality and we are working with the various parties in the construction of a National Agreement that goes beyond the legislative agenda.” The other points that he plans to include are compliance with the peace agreements already signed, and a pact for territorial autonomy that reduces centralism.

After these meetings, the formal presentation of the projects in Congress will take place. On Wednesday afternoon, congressmen close to the Government submitted the labor reform bill for its second debate in the House of Representatives. The text, which was approved by the Seventh Commission in June, maintains the spirit of consensus that Minister Ramírez achieved. In order for the congressmen to approve the reform, the long-time unionist gave in on the sections related to collective and union rights, but managed to save the advances in the individual rules for workers, mainly in more beneficial conditions for overtime and the Sunday surcharge. The Government’s plan is to discuss the text with all parties during the next two weeks, to advance in agreements before the beginning of a debate that is expected to be difficult, in the plenary session of the House.

The path of the new version of the health reform, much shorter than the much-debated previous proposal, is similar. Next week the government is expected to file the text of 49 articles that it has already agreed upon with several of the EPS, the insurance entities whose existence sparked a bitter controversy and ended with the failure of the proposal. The idea is that the suggestions of the parties will be taken into account in the text and that the process will begin in the First Commission of the Senate, whose president is Ariel Ávila, from the Green Party and an old ally of the government.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.