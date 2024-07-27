Turkey: Erdogan, Assad plan first meeting since Syria war begins

For the first time since 2011, a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could take place as early as August on the border between the two countries. This is reported Turkish publication Türkiye, citing its sources.

The publication writes that before the war in Syria, the leaders of the two countries maintained friendly relations, but in 2011, Ankara did not support the Syrian leader. Türkiye notes that the first meeting between Erdogan and Assad in a long time is planned for no later than August. A parallel meeting between the Turkish president and Vladimir Putin may also take place.

On July 25, Vladimir Putin met with Bashar al-Assad in the Kremlin. The Syrian President stressed the importance of Russian-Syrian negotiations, referring to “all the events that are happening today in the world and in the Eurasian region as a whole.”