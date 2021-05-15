After eight months of matches chained, ‘bubbles’, heartbreaking absence of public, virtual animations, endless injuries and not a few cases of coronavirus, although less than expected, the historical course of the pandemic it’s coming to an end. In the highest category, there are only two dates left for the 2020-21 League to draw the curtain. Two days with unified schedules, the radio carousels of a lifetime and the most modern version of the television multi-football and the VAR of discord.

In this day of heart attack, with a lot of white, black and few grays, practically everything could be left definite: the champion, the qualifiers for Europe and the three relegated. If there is no resolution, the second ‘match ball’ will wait for the next weekend. But let no one worry or give up the ball-chair. There will still be the final of the Europa League between the Villarreal and Manchester United, which could give one more place in the Champions League for Spanish football in the next campaign. Three days after such an important appointment in the Polish city of Gdansk, Do Dragao in Porto will stage the May 29 Champions final between Manchester City and Chelsea. The next day, last day in the Smartbank League. And in full heat, the agonizing ‘playoffs’ for promotion.

The recent week-long session did not decide anything, but it did clarify the panorama. The draw between Barcelona and Levante, the narrow victory of Atlético over Real Sociedad and the overwhelming defeat of Real Madrid in Granada have given Simeone’s team the first match ball. Atlético comes as the leader with 80 points, two more than Real Madrid and four more than Barcelona, ​​which could be mathematically off the hook. Not so Zidane’s whites, who if they win at San Mamés will force everything to be decided on the last day.

Atlético, therefore, is the only one of the three applicants who does not have to look at the other two. The possibilities are multiple, but the simplest is to bet on the match by match: if both win, they will be champions. It is also worth a victory, two draws or even two losses if the other two do not win. This Sunday champions would be proclaimed if they beat Osasuna in El Metropolitano and Real Madrid does not defeat Athletic. In case of a draw or white victory in San Mamés, they will have to wait and withstand the pressure.

All at the limit of their strength



Real Madrid arrives at limit of his strength but very much alive on the back of veterans as elegant and attractive as Benzema and Modric, and also the promising ‘Quinta de la Youth League’. The reigning champion clings to the unshakable madridista faith for the two remaining games. And to that tradition of ‘pupae’ that historically accompanies its eternal rival from the capital.

If after this day they maintain the difference of two points with respect to Atlético, the whites can only be champions winning Villarreal next weekend in Valdebebas and that, in turn, Atlético stumble with a Valladolid that may be relegated or risking salvation. The tie on points with the still leader favors Real Madrid because they won at Di Stéfano and equalized at Wanda.

For Barcelona, ​​the challenge has been set very complicated. Their accounts are clear: two victories, first at home against Celta and the last against Eibar, that life is still at stake in Ipurua or is already in the Second Division, and that Atlético and Real Madrid do not win either of the two games. Those of Koeman can already be out of the fight if lose or draw against Celta, or if Atlético win or draw.

The Seville, bedroom With 74 points, he is already disengaged from the fight for the title but he has long been in the Champions League. He could still be third and even second if he does not fail at Villarreal and Real Madrid and Barcelona do. Unai’s ‘Yellow Submarine’ Emery lives more pending of his first European final, but it is not there to give anything away either because they could still be left out of the old continent if it loses everything and Celta wins it.

Six involved in the descent



Already mathematically classified for Europe, the Royal Society has in its hand to seal the passport for the Europa League and avoid the new Conference League. He will do it for sure if he defeats a dying Valladolid at the Reale Arena, Villarreal lose or Betis cannot at Villamarín with a Huesca close to consummating the miracle of Pacheta.

Six teams fight for save. Nobody is still relegated but Eibar, Elche and Valladolid could do it this Sunday in a mathematical way. There are multiple combinations but a very simple one: they would consume the drama if they fail in their respective duels of Mestalla, Cádiz and Donosti, and the Huesca, Getafe, which receives Levante, and Alavés, which is measured in Mendizorroza at Granada, they do their homework.