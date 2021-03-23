It is a season without an audience in the stands, but the discontent at seeing eight defeats in a row can feel the same from the fans. With conditions for such a streak, which equals the worst concatenation of results of Sito Alonso on the university bench, these were valid as mitigating until Saturday, when UCAM was measured in Tenerife to the fourth classified of the Endesa League on a field in which never has won in the highest category.

The Canary Islands was the eighth and, for now, the last consecutive stumble of a team that has lost all its games in 2021, also played all against teams, at the time of the confrontation, in positions higher than theirs in the table, including two crashes against Real Madrid and one against Barcelona, ​​among other difficult commitments.

But the rival in front today is Fuenlabrada, sixteenth with one victory less -7- than UCAM, thirteenth. A team, in addition, in a negative dynamic and that has Javier Juárez discussed in his position, who was replaced in Murcia by a Sito Alonso who will point the accusing finger in case of continuing to accumulate defeats in his most imminent commitments: after After visiting Fuenlabrada today, on Sunday Colista Bilbao will come to the Palace and, a week later, Murcia will travel again to Madrid to face Estudiantes, who have already hunted UCAM, but, for the moment, a ranked lower.

The coaches of both need to win tonight to regain credit and not keep falling back in the rankings.



Three key games so as not to weigh down a backpack of defeats that, to make room for more in these next twelve days, could resign the Murcian fans to thinking, one more season, about maintaining the category when they saw themselves not long ago dreaming about Higher heights, such as a return to Europe that could re-enter the conversation if Sito’s men manage to reverse the situation in this calendar parenthesis against more affordable rivals than those that 2021 has been providing.

Taylor might come back



To seek that balsamic first victory of the year, Sito Alonso could introduce the novelty of Isaiah Taylor in the call. The American, who came as a temporary substitute for Conner Frankamp and was injured in his debut, already traveled to Tenerife with the team to continue accumulating training and coexistence before a return that, if he arrived today, would do so by anticipating deadlines in his injury, a Fibrillar tear in the biceps femoris of his right leg.

But, despite the fact that with Taylor in optimal conditions, UCAM has twelve players, if Sito Alonso wants to have his services, he must do without one of the other two non-EU members of the team: James Webb III, the player with the greatest raw talent on the team in these moments, or Caico Pacheco, about to return to the Argentine Bahía Blanca once his loan ends.