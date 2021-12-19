Strengthened by its certainties, ranking and game, Empoli takes the center of the game and weaves its short game, perfectly sewn by Samuele Ricci. There is no similar player there, because in the middle Thiago Motta places Kiwior, a stopper rather than a constructor. So Spezia only with the long ball, which Manaj manages badly by not controlling the ball or going two or three times alone against all of Empoli, Tuscans who instead arrive “in hand” towards the opponent’s goal. Zurkowski at 7 ‘test from outside and Provedel raises a corner, anticipating the day that awaits him. Faced with only one chance from La Spezia (cross from Reca, Maggiore on the far post raises the plate, minute 24), many are those of Empoli. At 27 ‘on a cross by Di Francesco content, Pinamonti arrives early on the bouncy ball but heads on the outside net. At 33 ‘save on Amian’s line on Di Francesco, freed by Bandinelli in turn triggered by a sensational filter from Ricci: reported offside at the end of the action, Bandinelli, but he is not, therefore if Amian had not saved the Var he would have validated . A minute later, Henderson crosses hard towards Pinamonti who runs first, again Provedel. And again Provedel at 44 ‘on a violent free kick by Marchizza from the edge of the area.

Second half

–

Marchizza himself is the protagonist of the unfortunate episode – for him – which opens the second half: on 5 ‘in fact Reca sinks to the left and from the bottom puts in the middle, the ball touched by Maggiore puts Provedel out of time and bounces on Marchizza, rolling into the net . Spice ahead without ever shooting on goal. The disadvantage does not change Empoli’s game plan, which continues to operate as before. At 9 ‘Stojanovic, among the best, finds Di Francesco in the area: high right. At 17 ‘a free punishment scheme to shoot Pinamonti: high. Andreazzoli refreshes the grid at 18 ‘: Bajrami for Bandinelli, Cutrone for Di Francesco, Parisi for Marchizza. Other chances: Stojanovic limp, Cutrone hasty, Parisi svirgolato. But the goal is ripe. Indeed, the own goal. Another. At 26 ‘, Zurkowski’s lunge and strong cross at the near post, Nikolaou planted deflected into his own net. La Spezia goes into confusion and risks collapse. That could happen in the 30th minute: a sure shot by Pinamonti, Amian’s arm according to referee Maggioni. Penalty. Then revoked at the Var. Then Amian’s second decisive rescue. However, Empoli is trying again but the only one to go close to the big shot is Henderson with a diagonal just off the 41 ‘. Spice it? First shot in the mirror, weak, by Colley in the 44th minute, then Vicario closes again on Colley in the 45th minute. Little, but it is a little oxygen for Thiago Motta.