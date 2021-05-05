100 kilometers into the air and then back to earth – the ten-minute flight is intended to change your view of the world. From now on, interested parties can bid for a place in the astronaut capsule.

D.he space company of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to bring people into space for the first time on July 20 – and auction a seat in the astronaut capsule. The company Blue Origin announced that it has been possible to bid online since Wednesday, and the winner should be determined on June 12th. “This seat will change the way you see the world,” said a statement from the company.

The roughly ten-minute flight should bring the crew to a height of just over 100 kilometers and then back to earth. Further details were not initially given. Several other companies and space agencies have already launched tourists into space.

Bezos founded Blue Origin around 20 years ago. In mid-April, the company had last tested its “New Shepard” rocket with an astronaut capsule. It reached an altitude of around 105 kilometers before returning to Earth. For the first time, employees of the company also rehearsed some astronaut tasks before take-off and after landing, but the actual test flight remained unmanned.