From: Bettina Menzel

Forest fire in Spain: Dark clouds of smoke can be seen for kilometers in the sky in the east of the country. Thousands of hectares have been destroyed. © Lorena Sopena

A forest fire has broken out in Spain. It’s only March. The plume of smoke can be seen from miles away. The fire brings back memories of the devastating forest fires of the past hot summer.

Valencia/Aragon – The first major forest fire of the year in Spain has already destroyed almost 4,000 hectares in the east of the country. 500 emergency services are fighting the flames in rough terrain. Wind makes extinguishing work difficult. The major fire broke out before the actual fire season, which also aroused concern in Brussels – and not good memories: 2022 was the most devastating forest fire year for Spain since records began European forest fire information system EFFIS.

Spain: Numerous power outages and several country roads closed

As a precaution, around 1,500 people had been brought to safety from houses in more than ten towns in the provinces of Castellón and Teruel. “We were told to get out as soon as possible. We grabbed pajamas and that was it,” a visibly worried elderly woman told state broadcaster RTVE. The mayor of the evacuated 550-inhabitant town of Montanejos, Miguel Sandalinas, said: “We are all very concerned.”

Forest fire in Spain threatens Sierra de Espadán Natural Park

In fighting the fire that broke out on Thursday at the border between the regions of Aragon and Valencia, the first significant progress was made on Friday afternoon, RTVE and other Spanish media reported, citing the authorities. According to official information, more than 3,800 hectares of forest area had been destroyed by Friday afternoon – this corresponds to the area of ​​around 5,500 football pitches. The flames spread rapidly from the start, said the head of government of the Valencia region, Ximo Puig. There were numerous power outages, several country roads were closed on Friday. The forest area is sparsely populated. But responders fear the fire may be spreading further towards the Sierra de Espadán Natural Park, according to the Spanish newspaper El País reported. The situation of the fire is “still critical”.

Spain’s forests are burning: Eruption before fire season

The fire also raised concerns in Brussels. On the fringes of the EU summit, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the first major fire of the year had broken out before the actual fire season. The central government in Madrid will provide funds to extinguish the flames and restore the affected area.

According to the Aemet weather service, the extinguishing work was made more difficult by strong winds, low humidity and relatively high temperatures of more than 20 degrees. According to official information, around 20 helicopters and firefighting aircraft as well as dozens of ground units from the fire brigade, the military emergency aid unit UME, civil defense and the Samu emergency service were deployed on Friday.

Devastating forest fires in Europe 2022

2022 was the most devastating forest fire year for Spain since the European forest fire information system EFFIS began recording. According to measurements by the European earth observation system Copernicus, an area of ​​a good 306,000 hectares was destroyed in 493 major fires last year. That’s over 3000 square kilometers. For comparison: Saarland has an area of ​​almost 2570 square kilometers. Europe’s holiday regions struggled with heat and drought in the summer of 2022. Researchers warn that it will only get worse in the future.(dpa/bme).