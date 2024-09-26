Can you imagine regaining the ability to move your hand thanks to an innovative prosthesis? That’s what happened to Daniela 34-year-old Italian, who tested the virus for six weeks first magnetically controlled robotic handDeveloped by the BioRobotics Institute of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa, this prosthesis allows those who have undergone an amputation to move your fingers And carry out daily gestureslike closing a zipper or using a screwdriver, thanks to magnets implanted in the residual muscles of the arm.

The first robotic hand: a revolutionary technology

Daniel’s prosthesis is based on six small magnets implanted in the muscles of his amputated forearm. When the remaining muscles contract, the magnets moveand an algorithm translates these movements into specific commands for the robotic hand. This system allows Daniel to perform complex tasks with precision, including delicate movements, such as picking up fragile objects, and to recover lost emotions. “It was like moving my hand again”Daniel said.

The human contribution to science

In addition to the technological complexity, this project was also made possible by the collaboration between scientists and patients like Daniel. The research team, coordinated by Christian Ciprianiwas able to see first-hand the real impact this innovation has had on Daniel and many other people who could benefit from this technology in the future. “Working with Daniel has shown us how much we can improve people’s lives”he declared Marta Gherardinifirst author of the study.

This robotic hand represents a major milestone for the future of prosthesis. The technology, developed thanks to funding from the European Commission, now aims to be applied on a large scale, helping many people to regain the use of their hands after an amputation. This is a step forward that not only improves the quality of life, but redefines the limits of prosthetic technology.

