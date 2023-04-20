The head of the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI) of the Brazilian presidency resigned this Wednesday after the disclosure of internal videos about the attacks on January 8 in Brasiliain the first ministerial resignation of the third government of Lula da Silva.

Army General Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias submitted his resignation after the CNN Brazil channel released images from the security cameras of the Planalto Palace during the Bolsonaristas invasion, in which Gonçalves Dias appears.

“I placed my position at the disposal of the President of the Republic so that all the investigation can be carried out“, said Gonçalves Dias during an interview with the GloboNews channel in which he defended his actions.

In excerpts reported by CNN, he is seen circulating through the corridors of the building, and at one point interacting with protestersapparently “showing them out,” according to CNN.

“I entered the Planalto Palace after it was invaded and was removing people from the third and fourth floors, for them to be detained (…) In the room next to the president’s office, I removed three people and ordered them to come down,” Gonçalves Dias justified in the interview.

‘They put my image together with that of that soldier’

All the soldiers involved in January 8 are being identified and investigated.

The videos also show at least two GSI officials shaking hands and giving bottles of water to the invaders, according to CNN.

But Gonçalves Dias, who took office on January 1, He claims his image was taken out of context.

“They put my image together with that of that soldier distributing water, (but) it is a specific cut in the production of those videos (…) it is absurd,” he said.

The GSI, made up mostly of military personnel, advises the head of state on issues of national security and defense, and is responsible for the personal security of the president, vice president and their families.

On January 8, thousands of demonstrators, followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro, climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.

The events of January 8 in Brasilia

On Sunday, January 8, thousands of Radicalized followers of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, dissatisfied with Lula’s victory, invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the three powerscausing millionaire damages and a crisis in the first week of government.

At that time in Planalto there were “many teams left over from the previous management, including the GSI, who were separated in the following days“, reported the Presidency this Wednesday in a statement.

“All the soldiers involved in January 8 are being identified and investigated.“added the government. Bolsonaro, who was in the United States on the day of the coup, was included in the investigation that seeks to determine who the instigators and masterminds were.

The former president denies any involvement in the attacks, for which there were more than 1,800 detainees and a hundred people accused before justice.

