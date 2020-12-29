Tandav: After the teaser release on Amazon Prime, the first look poster of ‘Tandava’ has been released. Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia play the lead roles in Tandava. In the upcoming web series, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the leader.

First look poster of ‘Tandava’ web series released

The Tandava web series will be available for fans on Amazon Prime on January 15, 2021. Ali Abbas Zafar is the director of the political drama web series. In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen in the costume of the leader. He is wearing a blue kurta with a gray jacket. In the poster, Saif is seen as an enthusiastic leader motivating the crowd to walk with him. There are a large number of blue and yellow flags around. It is believed that these flags will belong to his potential party in the show. The poster reads, “In politics you only share a relationship with power.”

In the second poster of Tandava, senior actress Dimple Kapadia is seen. He has put Rudraksha Mala on his neck with the whole. It can be read on the poster, “Every player in politics gets a chance only once.” In the third poster, Zeeshan Ayub and Kritika Kamra are seen as two activists and in the last poster, Sunil Grover is behind Saif Ali Khan.

Amazon Prime will be released on January 15, 2021

The teaser of the show was released on 17 December. After watching the new posters, fans are eagerly waiting for the web series. The series of nine episodes has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and he has a digital debut with this series.

