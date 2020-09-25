Project costing 30 thousand crores, project to be completed by 2023 The journey from Delhi to Meerut can be completed in less than an hour through this train. This route from Delhi to Ghaziabad to Meerut will be 82 km long. The project is being prepared at a cost of Rs 30,274 crore.

Project in collaboration with Central, Delhi and UP Government The Central Government, Delhi Government and UP Government are associated with this first RRTS project of the country. UP will have the highest share of the total cost of Rs 30,274 crore. UP government will give 6048 crores, Delhi government 1180 crores and Central government 5872 crores.

Speed ​​of 180 kilometers per hour This high speed train has been designed to run at a speed of 180 km per hour. Its average speed will be 100 kilometers per hour. It will run at three times the speed of metro rail.

Business class along with economy This train will be fully air conditioned, along with economy as well as business class. Each train will have one coach business class and one coach will be reserved for women passengers. Its coaches will be equipped with modern facilities like CCTV surveillance, mobile / laptop charging points, luggage space.

There will be 24 stations on the corridor, 8 lakh can travel daily There will be 24 stations on this corridor. Apart from this, it will provide local transit service in Meerut. With this high speed train, 8 lakh passengers will be able to travel daily.

Bombardier India is preparing a trainset This trainset is being manufactured by Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited at its plant in Savli, Gujarat. This project is being prepared under the Make in India initiative.

Will have to wait for this high speed train now. After the completion of this project, lakhs of passengers of Delhi-NCR will be facilitated. The special thing is that this RRTS project will also connect two major railway stations of Delhi Sarai Kalekhan and Anand Vihar Terminal.