spider-man 4 by Sam Raimi is one of the movies that sadly never saw the light of day, and it’s something that fans haven’t been able to get over. Now, forgetting this job that never was is more difficult, since after 15 years, Part of the suit that the Vulture, the main villain of this film, would have worn has been revealed.

Recently, Ken Penders, a comic book writer, shared an image of the wings that the Vulture suit was going to use, a villain that was going to be in charge of John Malkovich. This was what she commented.

“Before Sony said goodbye to Tobey and Sam, work had actually started on SPIDER-MAN 4. I visited some friends who were working on the Vulture costume for actor John Malkovich. Once production was shut down, all materials were delivered. I’ve sat on this for almost 15 years.”

After this project was canceled in favor of The Amazing Spider-Man, the Vulture costume was auctioned off online, and is currently part of the Edmonton Prop Museum. Although this villain would have been the main antagonist, spider-man 4 It would have featured the participation of characters like Mysterio, Shocker, Prowler, Rhino, Stilt Man, and more.

Fortunately, we eventually saw the Vulture on the big screen, as this character was played by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming. On Related Topics, Joe Jonas Almost Starred The Amazing Spider-Man. Similarly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have different visual styles.

The suit looks interesting. Although this work is not complete, it gives us an idea of ​​the more realistic style that this villain was going to have. Despite the fact that the green of the suit is not present, some elements of the character, such as his search for youth, were going to be part of the story. Too bad we never saw this product.

