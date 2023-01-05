The movies of Fast and Furious they are a constant in our lives, and this year the tenth main film in this series will be released. Although we still have to wait a bit before seeing the first trailer for this film, today it has been revealed The first look at Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor shared an image of Dominic Toretto in Fast X. Here we can see the actor with his characteristic look and a shirt with the name of his character.

Along with this, Diesel has confirmed that in February the first trailer for Fast X. In this tape, Toretto and his family will have to face Cipher, played once again by Charlize Theron, as well as Dante, the mysterious villain by Jason Momoa. Although it seems that the character of the Rock has been left out of this universe, at least the heroes will have the support of Brie Larson, who has a role that we still don’t know much about.

Fast X It will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.. On related topics, here you can see the first trailer for the film Grand Touring. Similarly, Nicolas Cage transforms into Dracula in the first trailer for Renfield.

