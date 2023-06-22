Daryl Dixon It may feel out of place in France, but Norman Reedus is in the water in the first images of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. A preview of the spin-off series the walking deadwhich aired on AMC during the series premiere The Walking Dead: Dead City and the mid-season finale of fear the walking deadshows the actor in unknown waters: somewhere in the ocean off the coast of post-apocalyptic France.

The brief images show darylplayed by Reedus, tied up on top of an overturned lifeboat, raising more questions than answers about how daryl ends up stranded in France.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon“daryl comes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why,” reads the official synopsis. “The series follows his journey through a fractured but resilient France as he hopes to find a way to return home. As you progress on your journey, the connections you form along the way complicate your ultimate plan.” “I don’t want to say much. I just think it really embraces a scenario of’A stranger in a strange land‘, where we explore post-apocalyptic Europe through the eyes of Daryl Dixonsaid director and executive producer Greg Nicotero earlier about the spin-off of daryl. “I must say that we have had a great time. It really is something different. I even found myself being on set and thinking, ‘I’ve been in the walking dead for 12 years and here we are’. But he feels fresh and new.”

David Zabel (ER, Mercy Street) serves as showrunner for the series, which is joined by Scott M. Gimple, Senior Director of Content for the Universe of the walking deadthe former showrunner of the walking dead Angela Kang and the creator of the walking dead, Robert Kirkman, as executive producers. Joining Reedus in the series are Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) as Quinn, Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Eriq Ebouaney (Fox Hunt). ) as Fallou, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere this fall on AMC and AMC+.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: They lost me with so many spin-offs, I don’t know where I’m going or what’s next, but I could pick up the comic.