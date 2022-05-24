My Hero Academia The sixth season of the anime will be released very soon, which is why the fans are very excited, since it will mean the important stage for a great conflict. And now, to further unleash the excitement, an official image has been released in which the iconic villains of the franchise can be seen.

The art was posted courtesy of the franchise’s official website prior to the anime’s return. Originally, the heroes we already know are revealed with a rather imposing look. But later, the illustration corresponding to the villains followed, who have the appearance of wanting to finish the last mission regardless of the consequences.

【敵<ヴィラン>キャラの新ビジュアルも解禁！】 「敵 <ヴィラン> 連合」 から 超常 解放 戦線 」に 勢力 拡大 、 その 中心 と なっ た 、 荼毘 、 、 トガ 、 トゥワイス 、 Mr. コンプレス 、 スピナー。「 「全面 戦争編」 で どう の か か か か…!?

今秋の #ヒロアカ 6期放送開始をお楽しみに!#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/FUX1E9BUN3 — 僕のヒーローアカデミア “ヒロアカ”アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 23, 2022

Autumn is the scenario selected to give way to the war in My Hero Academia, as the students have learned enough to defeat even the deadliest enemies within the story. The tests and studies were left aside, everything to move on to the real world where things will not be easy, but it is a risk that must be faced.

Via: comic book