Although the second season of What If…?, the MCU animated series, has not yet come to an end, we already have the first look at the third season of this production. We are just a few hours away from the expected conclusion, and We now know that this will not be the end of the adventures narrated by The Watcher.

Although tomorrow, December 30, the last episode of the second season of What If…?where we will see Dr. Strange Supreme once again, Disney has shared the first look at the third season of this animated series. This is not a trailer, but rather an almost three-minute preview of one of the chapters currently in production.

First clip from Marvel's 'WHAT IF…?' Season 3. pic.twitter.com/qir5QPbow4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 29, 2023

Although details are scarce, This preview shows us characters like Bucker Barnes, The Red Guardian and Bill Foster in a chase. A point that draws attention is that the police that we also see is called Ranger Morales. Although at the moment there is no official information, this character could well be related to the family of Miles Morales, a hero that we have not yet seen in the MCU. Regarding the future of What If…?this was what Bryan Andrews, the director of the series, commented about it in an interview with deadline:

“We can expand and things can get a little crazier. We take it up a notch in season 2 and then in season 3 we go even crazier. In Season 2, we get different characters that we haven't really had a chance to play with before and see how they'll fit in with some returning favorites. There are a lot of really interesting things and I can't wait for people to see them.”

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no release date for the third season of What If…?, although considering that the end of the second season is planned for tomorrow, it is likely that it will not be long before we have more information about it.

The second season of What If…? gave us chapters focused on characters like Iron Man, Nebula and Happy Hogan. However, we also saw much more interesting stories, such as a version of the Avengers fighting Peter Quill as a child, as well as the introduction of Kahhori, a character never before seen in the comicswhich has won the hearts of fans overnight.

We can only wait to see what will happen with this series in the future. We remind you that the end of the second season of What If…? It will be released tomorrow. On related topics, avengers 5 It has not been cancelled. Likewise, Iron Man will not return to the MCU in live action.

The first half of the second season of What If…? it was terrible. Just boring and without anything that was genuinely entertaining. Fortunately, this changed starting with chapter five, in which we finally saw quality stories that play with the concept of the multiverse.

