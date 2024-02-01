In a blink of an eye, Squid Game It became one of the most popular series on Netflix. In this way, it was not a surprise to hear that the second season was already on the way, even if this does not make much sense within the overall narrative. It is so The first trailer for the second season of Squid Game was recently released.

Recently, Netflix shared a preview with some of its most important premieres for 2024. Along with the first looks at the last season of Cobra Kai and movies like Rebel Moon Part II, It was also possible to admire a little of the second season of Squid Game.

First teaser for 'SQUID GAME' Season 2 Releasing later this year on Netflix.pic.twitter.com/p1cr0qTusb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 1, 2024

The first season of Squid Game focused on a man named Seong Gi-hun, a gambler and divorced father, who accepts an offer to take part in a game with a big prize, only to find himself in a mysterious location with 455 other people. all in financial difficulties. Players are forced to play life and death games in hopes of winning billions of dollars.

Although at the moment there is no specific release date, the second season of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2024. On related topics, Squid Game would have its own video game. Likewise, they sue Squid Game: The Challenger.

Editor's Note:

In what may be the greatest case of irony and not knowing how to read the text, Netflix has turned Squid Game into a franchise that it plans to abuse until the next big drama criticizing capitalism becomes popular, and the process repeats itself over and over. again.

