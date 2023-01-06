After the great success of wednesday on Netflix, many have wondered if a second season will be a reality. Along with this, previous rumors claimed that this production would become an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. Well, The streaming giant has decided to clarify these doubts with the first look at the return of Jenna Ortega in this role.

Through his Twitter account, Netflix shared a small teaser for the second season of wednesdayconfirming that the series will not leave its platform. Here we can see a small compilation of the events of the first season.

While details are scarce, as we don’t know when the series will return to Netflix, this little video makes it clear that there are plans for more adventures starring Jenna Ortega in the future. In related topics, you can learn more about the rumors of the second season of wednesday here. Similarly, Jenna Ortega suffered from COVID while filming this series.

Editor’s Note:

Netflix is ​​a company that cancels series if it doesn’t meet their expectations. However, it is also true that it grants more seasons if they are a success. The problem is that this philosophy means that the creators do not have sequels in mind. Thus, the waiting period between the confirmation of a new season may be longer than expected.

Via: Netflix