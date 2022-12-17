Today something strange happened with the channel bandai namco on YouTube, since it is known that the company mostly publishes video games from different franchises and original productions such as tekken. However, today we find out that he is also affiliated with animation production and his collaboration with A has been revealed.Kira Toriyama.

A few minutes ago the first look at sandland, the new anime inspired by a work of Akira Toriyama, same that did not have its adaptation since the manga was published for the first time. The production will be carried out by SUNRISE, Kamikaze Douga Y ANIMA! Details of the number of episodes have not yet been released.

Check the video:

This is the synopsis of sandy country:

In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from extreme water shortages, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Rao, a small town sheriff, team up and go on an adventure in search of Ghost Lake somewhere. part.

For now, there is no scheduled premiere date for the anime just that it premieres in 2023.

Via: bandai namco

Editor’s note: Personally I did not know anything in relation to this work, I know little about Toriyama besides Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. It will be interesting to keep an eye on another of his works.