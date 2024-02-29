It's been almost two years since James Gunn took control of the movie universe. D.C.they have had to rethink how they are going to take up the story of the most powerful heroes on the planet, which is why they are going to start with the film called Superman: Legacy. This will be a different approach to the character, since we will not see him start from scratch and discover his identity, but rather he will already have his years being the savior of the earth who has had to overcome problems on a galactic scale to rescue the adopted home of he.

And although there is still a year to go until its premiere, a first look has been given on the networks, revealing the logo that the new actor who will give life to will wear. Clark Kent. This being the first step to follow to give a novelty characteristic to the next adventure on which almost everything is being bet.

Here you can see it:

The Superman logo in 'SUPERMAN LEGACY'. pic.twitter.com/Dv4qHzIocw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 29, 2024

The first image of the actor has also been leaked David Corenswet's with the suit:

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that views such kindness as old-fashioned.

Remember that now the film will simply be named after superman according to Gunn, and is released on July 11, 2025 in theaters.

Editor's note: This new film figures to be the ambitious start that DC needed for the reboot of the universe. In theory James Gunn is directing it, so the final project could meet the desired quality.