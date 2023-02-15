For some years there has been a lot of talk about the manga known as plutoproject created by the author naoki urasawawho at the same time is inspired by astro boy of Osamu Tezuka. The same thing that gives us a more serious side of the robot stories, since in the work from which the initial idea is taken, everything was inclined to be much more childish.

An anime adaptation had been talked about for months, and now everything would be taking shape, since Netflix has released a roughly four-minute trailer featuring some of her scenes. The most curious thing is to see the characters, since one of them quite similar to Stareither Atomits original name in the Japanese region.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of pluto:

Pluto tells the story of Gesicht, a robot detective working for Europol, when he investigates a case that revolves around the murders of robots and humans that are taking place. The case thickens when evidence begins to suggest that a robot is behind it all.

For now, it does not have a confirmed release date. only that it will be in 2023.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: I did not know this work until now, and simply because of the premise of Astro Boy it already has my attention. I will be attentive for any date and eventually see all its chapters.