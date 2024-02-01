Although it has fallen into oblivion in recent years, The Crazy Bird He is one of the most important animated characters in the history of this medium. In this way, this talking animal has had several attempts focused on reviving its popularity in recent years. Now, His most recent foray will take him to Netflix, and we already have the first look at his next film.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp will arrive on Netflix next April 12, and although the details remain a mystery, the first images of this film have finally been revealed, which allow us to see the design that Woody Woodpecker will have in this live action film. This is the project description:

“After being kicked out of the woods, Woody believes he has found a permanent home at Camp Woo Hoo, until an inspector threatens to close the camp.”

First look at the new 'WOODY WOODPECKER' movie. Releasing later this year on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/aLIHmNL8lo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 1, 2024

So far, we know that Johnathan Rosenbaum, known for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and The Haunting Hour, will be the director. For its part, the script is written by Cory Edwards, Jim Martin and Stephen Mazu. The only casting details shared so far indicate that Eric Bauza is involved, presumably, as the voice of Woody Woodpecker..

We remind you that Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp will arrive on Netflix on April 12, 2024. On related topics, here you can see the first look at the second season of Squid Game. Likewise, these are the Netflix releases for this month.

Editor's Note:

You have to accept it, Woody Woodpecker will never be anything again. Like Yogi Bear and other classic characters, their time came to an end long ago, and no matter how many bad live action movies they make, they won't be popular again.

Via: Netflix