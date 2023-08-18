A few years ago we saw in the cinema one of the best events ever seen, and that was precisely the fight of kingkong against Godzilla, a tape that established more than the so-called Monsterverse, in which more villains will arrive to want to destroy the earth. And now after taking a break, it seems that they want to continue with this universe and this will be with a new series.

The title of the program is Monarch: Legacy of Monsterswhich will have Godzilla as one of its protagonists, and although there will be a lot of action by the monsters, there will also be people involved in the story. The best thing is that two high-calibre actors join the cast, such as the well-known Kurt Russell and his son wyatt.

Here are some photos of the cast:

The story of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters spanning three generations, it will focus on two brothers who follow in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as monarchthe kaiju tracking group featured in the movies Legendary’s Monsterversewho have already investigated Godzilla and kingkong.

This new series will premiere exclusively on AppleTV+It does not yet have a release date.

Via: hollywood reporter

Editor’s note: It looks interesting what the franchise can expand, well let’s not forget that the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is also confirmed, so it is a good time to forget about superheroes and move on to monsters.