The franchise of Avatar has been in downtime due to the completion of the legend of korra, but it seems that the franchise is getting a second wind with movies and of course, video games. Now, another launch has been announced in the digital world, which will be exclusive to platforms with an operating system. iOS Y Android.

The game will be called Avatar: Generations and it will be a free to play turn-based title in the style of JRPGs, where the player will be able to use the characters from the universe of the well-known series. To celebrate the announcement, a teaser image was released showing Aang, Katara and Sokka mounted on appawith designs identical to those of the cartoon.

Here you can see a first look at the gameplay:

This is what you mentioned patrick naud, director of mobile devices Square Enix Montréal Regarding the ad:

We’re delighted to introduce Avatar: Generations as the second official title in production from Square Enix London Mobile and can’t wait for players to dive in later this year. Avatar: Generations represents Square Enix London Mobile’s continued investment in publishing high-quality free-to-play mobile titles based on iconic IPs.

This very month it will be arriving in certain selected regions, to eventually be released worldwide. To be more specific, you will first be able to play in Canada, Denmark, South Africa and Sweden.

Remember it’s an exclusive for iOS Y Android.

Via: comic book