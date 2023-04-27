A new movie of alien is on its way to the director Fede Álvarez and, in honor of the “alien dayAmong fans of the franchise, the filmmaker has taken to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo that suggests production on the film is beginning.

The preview doesn’t offer any information on what audiences can expect from the adventure, but since it’s been six years since it premiered Alien: Covenant, seeing this confirmation that the next chapter of the saga on the big screen is becoming a reality is sure to thrill audiences. Stay tuned for more details on the movie. alien of Alvarez. The first alien day was held on April 26, 2015, with the significance of the date being 4/26 as a connection to the moon LV-426, the location where the xenomorphs were first discovered in the original Xenomorph movie. alien from 1979.

Every year, various companies release merchandise honoring the franchise on that day, as its nature has meant that it is not celebrated in the same way as other sci-fi sagas such as Star Wars either star trek. The festivities may not be as widespread as an event like the star wars day on May 4, but fans of alien they often celebrate the day in their respective communities.

What makes the teaser for this new movie even more exciting is learning just how worried some fans were about the future of the franchise when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox. alien explored such mature themes, fans were nervous that any future installments in the franchise would be constrained to fit within the softer content Disney was offering audiences.

Fortunately, Disney simply changed the name from 20th Century Fox to 20th Century Studios, allowing it to continue exploring adventures aimed at more mature audiences. In the decades since the franchise was first released aliena variety of themes have been explored within its premise, with some adventures pitting humans against the monstrous xenomorphs, while later installments explored the horrors of sentient AI beings.

The details of the plot of this new film of alien have been kept under wraps, but with Álvarez having previously delivered disturbing experiences to the public such as evil dead and Do not breathewe can likely expect the project to embrace the scarier corners of the franchise.

Via: comic book

note of editor: If you have never seen the first movie of alien, I don’t know what you’re doing by reading this note, run to see it! Because, despite being 44 years old, it is one of the best thrillers you can see today.