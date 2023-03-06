For months several changes came to Warner Bros. Discovery, everything starting with the cancellation of some movies in planning, as well as the departure of some actors from the universe of DC. However, one of the projects that was saved was the second tape of jokerwhich apparently has already started filming.

The first images and photos of the Los Angeles set have been leaked, in which you can see the main character who is apparently recording an action sequence in which he is pursued by two imitations. It can be seen that it will be a scene full of frenzy that involves somewhat mysterious and even psychedelic elements.

Here some footage:

this joker shot looks cool af omg pic.twitter.com/uSKXISm9er — (@bloodyfarah) March 5, 2023

Joker 2 sequel being filmed in downtown Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/sRc653wDPS —Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 5, 2023

On the other hand, something that also attracts a lot of attention is the presentation of the new suit that he is going to wear. joaquin phoenix for this installment, because unlike the first film, it will not be so striking. As can be seen in the leaked photos, it is an office suit, of which the context of why he is going to be wearing it is unknown.

Joaquin Phoenix in full costume on set of Joker: Folie à Deux yesterday in LA. Check out our full image gallery: https://t.co/JPWlJAKPuw pic.twitter.com/NpkscS7vMG — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 5, 2023

At the moment, the plot of the tape is somewhat unknown, since Warner Bros. Pictures doesn’t reveal the first synopsis yet, but it’s clear that somehow harley quinn going to enter the scene. After all, it was already confirmed that Lady Gaga is going to be the co-star, as well as there are already leaked photos of the actress and singer on set.

Remember that the film opens on October 4, 2024.

Via: denofgeek

Editor’s note: If all goes well, it is possible that by the end of the year we will be seeing the first trailer through YouTube. Many people have high expectations for this film, hopefully it lives up to the demands.