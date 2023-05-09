The world of anime is something that Japan has as one of its main markets, works like Naruto, One Piece, Demon Slayer and more works that have passed to other regions of the world. One of the most transcendental is precisely Neon Genesis Evangelion, which is even already preparing its own play.

The product is called Evangelion Beyondwhich already has its first advance, the same in which the pilot is seen interacting with his Eve, with a kind of cables that are connected to a platform. Many users thought that it was going to be very different, but it seems that the production team wants to give the best in terms of quality.

Here you can check it

The play is scheduled to open in Japan later this year, and it will tell an original story outside of what we all know. There are new characters and new units Eve, monsters and more. For its part, it is not mentioned if it will be a show that is canon with the story, so for now it can be interpreted as a What If.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: These products are quite common in Japan, in fact even One Piece and Naruto have their own works. The bad thing is that this does not leave the land of the rising sun.