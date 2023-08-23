This day has been quite special for video game enthusiasts, and that is because a new edition of gamescom, in which some of the most outstanding announcements have been released. And within this framework, it is obvious that the franchise of Call of Duty with Modern Warfare III they would be present.

Within the broadcast a new advance of the game was released, specifically from the beginning of the campaign in question, and it goes without saying, an innovation in the gameplay is presented, since there are relatively open areas to explore.

Here you can see it:

Remember that the game goes on sale next 1November 0 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Gamescom