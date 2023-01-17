Originally released in August 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, series that marked an entire generation. In this way, Netflix is ​​preparing a special episode to celebrate the 30th anniversary. The interesting thing is that David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the Blue and Black Power Rangers respectively, are involved in this project. Now, today, the first look at this project has been revealed.

Through EW, it has been revealed a series of images that give us a glimpse of the return of David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones to the roles that many remember fondly. This is the description of this project:

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always brings the Rangers face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the franchise’s legendary mantra ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone that when you become a Ranger, you are always part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Along with Yost and Jones, the special will also feature Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch, who have portrayed the Pink Rangers, Red Rangers, Yellow Rangers, and Black Rangers, in these versions of this property.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is coming to Netflix on April 19, 2023. On a related note, Power Rangers already has a non-binary character.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a great special for all fans of the series. I hope that the Power Rangers from PD and Dinosaurs also have more participation in future productions of this type, since they are the generation that touched me.

Via: ew