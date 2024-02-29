Terminator is one of the most beloved properties in cinema, although not one that has been well represented since 1991. In the case of the world of video games, attempts have been made on multiple occasions to transfer James Cameron's original work, and very few experiences have succeeded. They have achieved. Now, It was recently revealed that a new Terminator title will arrive on PC this year.

As part of today's Nacon Connect 2024 announcements, the company announced Terminator: Survivorsa new game of open world and survival that will give us the opportunity to explore a post-apocalyptic world shortly after Skynet destroyed the world. Although at the moment there is no exact release date, it is expected that this title will arrive on PC, through early access, this year. This is the description of this delivery:

“You start the game as a survivor facing the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world and trying to deal with the threats posed by other humans, machines, and the Terminator. At first you are not aware of the existence of Skynet and the Terminator, but it is something you quickly discover. Then you join forces with other survivors and learn the truth about the ongoing conflict, while preparing to fight back. This takes place in an unexplored timeline of the Terminator universe, with a completely original plot that includes famous characters and new ones, and in which you will discover more details about the beginnings of John Connor's Resistance.

The developers describe Terminator: Survivors as an open-world survival experience with base management and action-shooter elements, with an independent and original plot, although clearly inspired by the first two films. One of the most striking elements is the inclusion of a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Although there is no more information at the moment, it is expected that Terminator: Survivors will be available on PC, through early access, at some point this year. Once it's more than ready for version 1.0, the game will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In related topics, alternative ending of Terminator 2. Likewise, this is the first look at the official Terminator anime.

Editor's Note:

This doesn't appeal to me at all. While the idea of ​​making an open-world game focused on survival in the context of Terminator's Judgment Day sounds interesting, the execution of these concepts usually leaves a lot to be desired, and while I hope this isn't the case, I wouldn't be surprised. if everyone ends up forgetting this delivery.

