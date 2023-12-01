Compared to other services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus or Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video It is not so popular because they do not have such a strong identity with iconic franchises, but despite having that against them, they have tried to carve out a very interesting path. Within the brands we have The Boys, superhero series with outstanding moments that until now has three seasons and one more in production.

Until now the production has remained somewhat silent, but it seems that this will end in the following days, as they released an image that gives rise to the new episodes, which at the moment are among the most anticipated by fans. of the franchise. For its part, we cannot deny that this expands to spinoffs where even Mexico is included, this to bring content related to the respective region.

Here is the specific image:

First look at ‘THE BOYS’ Season 4. Trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NaHl2uUREw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2023

It is worth mentioning that different industry media suggest that tomorrow, December 2, the first trailer will be released, which also points to an official date of the program on the corresponding platform. This would be a way to compensate users who were watching the second season of Invincible, since they did not release all the chapters, only half, and until now it has not been said when they will release the remaining ones.

This is the synopsis of the show:

The Boys is set in a universe in which super-powered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and work for the powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of his heroic characters, most are arrogant, selfish and corrupt.

Remember that the first three seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Editor’s note: Definitely when I see fans of this series talking it makes me really want to see it, but simply due to lack of time I haven’t been able to give it a chance. We’ll have to see if a space opens up at Christmas to check it out.