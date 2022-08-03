One of the actors who is having something of a major renaissance is Russell Crowesince not long ago we saw him play the god Zeus in the delivery of Thor: Love and Thunder. And all this does not end there, since he has the starring role in The Pope’s Exorcista horror-looking tape where he brings to life a real-life father.

Of Screen Gems of Sonythis film production is based on the real life exorcist, the father Gabriele Amorth an Italian priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican. This has made him a legend in the country. And that leads us to the fact that we already have the actor from Gladiator with his first glimpse in the suit of the well-known figure European.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that the director of The Exorcist, William Friedkin, told the story of the father Gabriele Amorth in a recent documentary, The Devil and the Father Amorth, available on streaming media. But now everything will take a more interesting turn, especially for lovers of horror movies, having a kind of successor to the original film.

At this time the film is still in production, so it is possible that they will release a trailer much later in the year. It opens in theaters next April 7, 2023.

Via: Bloody Disgusting