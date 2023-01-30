Despite it being Monday again, Netflix wants to start off on the right foot this week. It is so a few moments ago they released the first two posters of the long-awaited live action adaptation of one piece. Without a doubt, something that will brighten everyone today.

Through its social networks, Netflix shared a couple of posters that show us Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji facing Going Merry, the iconic ship that accompanies this crew for much of their adventure. In the second image we can see Luffy from behind while he raises his right arm, referring to the events in Alabasta.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no exact release date for the live action series of one piece. At the moment it is only mentioned that this production will arrive on Netflix at some point in 2023. Alongside this, we don’t have a trailer yet to give us an idea of ​​what this adaptation will look like. We just have to wait.

On related topics, author of the manga of one piece talk about this series. Similarly, you can check our review of One Piece: Odyssey here.

Editor’s Note:

After the failure of cowboy bebopmany fans of one piece they are concerned with this production. While Netflix’s animated adaptations have proven to be successful, this cannot be said about the live action series they have worked on.

Via: Netflix