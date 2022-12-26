The end of the year is being quite an event for the anime world, as interesting chapters have been released that have closed certain arcs, even entire seasons to take a break. One of the series that is being paused slightly is My Hero Academia, same that will have its return in the first days of 2023 to continue with the action.

This type of thing is normal with recent series, the same happened with Spy X Family, which released half of its episodes at the beginning, only to have the rest of the season released months later. The current saga of superhero anime puts us before one of the biggest wars between the good guys and the bad guys, with fights that fans will surely like.

Here’s a preview of what’s coming soon:

My Hero Academia is taking a break during the Christmas season and will be back with his chapters on January 7th of the next year. It will be one of the leaders in terms of new startup launches. 2023 for crunchyroll. It is worth commenting that there is the option to watch it immediately with subtitles or wait for its release with dubbing a few days after its premiere on Saturdays.

Editor’s note: The new way to hook fans by dividing the seasons into two parts is something that is already becoming common, not only speaking of the world of anime. This is also happening with shows like Stranger Things and its newer episodes.