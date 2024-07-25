The collaborations between Nintendo and LEGO don’t stop. Although the company behind these products is expected to make an official announcement during San Diego Comic-Con, The existence of a new set inspired by Super Mario Worldsomething that all fans of the plumber will have to have in their collections.

After a series of unfortunate leaks, The Brick Shop, the LEGO certified retailer in Singapore, has revealed the new Super Mario World set on its official site. Pre-orders are now available in this country, and This product is expected to be on sale from October 1, 2024. In total, this package consists of 1214 pieces, and is priced at $209.90.

This new set is called “Mario & Yoshi”, and It appears to have a mechanism on the back that moves different parts of the set, including Yoshi’s mouth. Below you can check out the photos of this product.

According to other leaks, The set will be part of the LEGO exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 25-28, so it’s only a matter of time before the company shares more details about this product. Remember, the Mario & Yoshi set will be on sale starting October 1, 2024. In related news, this is the Mario & Yoshi set LEGO Fortnite. Likewise, they reveal why LEGO Horizon Adventures will not come to Xbox.

Author’s Note:

This is one LEGO set I would definitely own. I’m not a big fan of collecting these products, mainly because I have nowhere to put them, but the work being done with Nintendo properties just looks spectacular, and this is probably the best one yet.

Via: Nintendo Life