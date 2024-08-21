During the past Mario Day, Nintendo and LEGO released a teaser that hinted at a LEGO Mario Kart collection. While a couple of months went by without any information, early this morning all the details of this collection were revealed, and you better have your wallet ready, because we are not talking about one set, but six different ones.

The collection of LEGO Mario Kart will be available from January 1, 2025Here we find sets featuring Donkey Kong, Mario, Luigi and more classic characters from the series, each with a different price. These are the different packages:

Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike. Composed of 133 pieces and priced at $14.99 dollarsHere we find a Blue Yoshi, his motorcycle, cones and an item box.

Mario Kart – Standard Kart. Composed of 174 pieces and priced at $19.99 dollars. Unfortunately, here we find a Mario figure, and instead we have a Toad.

Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo. Composed of 387 pieces and priced at $34.99 dollars. In addition to Donkey Kong, it also includes a banana figure.

Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi. Composed of 321 pieces and priced at $29.99 dollarsHere we find the brothers in their baby form with a couple of obstacles.

Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage. Composed of 390 pieces at a price of $39.99 dollars. There is no trace of a figure.

Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix. Composed of 823 pieces and priced at $79.99 dollars. Includes three characters, as well as the beginning of the track.

All these sets will be available from January 1, 2025.whether you get them on Amazon or the official LEGO store directly. Those with the interactive LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach figures, which are sold separately, can place them in the driver’s seat for some iconic Mario Kart visual and audio effects. In related topics, this is the price of LEGO Super Mario World in Mexico. Similarly, this is what LEGO The Legend of Zelda will cost in our country.

Author’s Note:

This is a great collection. It will be interesting to see how the more inventive people manage to create a Mario Kart track. It shouldn’t be too difficult, especially considering all the extras included in each pack.

Via: Nintendo Life