A few months ago, Mortal Kombat 1 has finally been revealed, a game that boasts a reboot for the franchise that sustained the narrative thread for years, but is now renewed to make way for alternate versions of well-known characters. And within all the revelations, it was announced that an iconic action figure from the 80’s cinema would make its star appearance in the form of a skin.

In the different events where the game has been presented, it was confirmed that Jean Claude Van Damme will be part of the cast of characters, or at least as one of the costumes that the veteran of the franchise will use, johnny cage. And after a few weeks of waiting, a first look has finally been given through a certain video distributed on the networks.

Here you can check it:

first footage of jean claude van damme m1k johnny cage skin dropped on hot ones https://t.co/wljYLLDeZe pic.twitter.com/q6dxjKV3Tm — Murdoink (@Murdoink) September 7, 2023

Industry insiders know that Jean Claude Van Damme It has been present in the franchise since its inception in the 16-bit era of consoles and the Arcade, but it could not remain for long due to rights issues. So it was kept for very few titles to give a turn of events so that the creators of Mortal Kombat will handle what we know today.

Fortunately, the saga is already so famous that many have wanted to collaborate with it, we have even seen famous DC characters in their games as it was joker a few years back in time. To this is added that there will be interesting guests in this installment, including a superhero who comes from the invisible of Amazon Prime.

Remember that Mortal Kombat 1 the September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo