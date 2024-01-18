Just as expected, MachineGames was present at the Xbox Developer_Direct to give us the first official look at the game. Indiana Jones. Yes, as expected, We will take control of the famous Professor Jones on an adventure that will take us to Africa.

To the surprise of many, Indiana's design is based on Harrison Ford, but this will be a first-person adventure, with cinematics and transitions that will give us the opportunity to see the character model in action. Likewise, we can use weapons, tools that we will find in the scenarios, our fists, and the iconic whip, which can be used to attack, navigate levels, distract opponents, and more.

MachineGames has been in charge of creating an experience that will not only honor the movies, but will also provide us with different ways to face each challenge, whether it is evading all possible confrontations, facing enemies face to face, or defeating opponents through stealth. However, Not everything is action, since we will also see sections focused on solving puzzles, although not all of them will be mandatory.

For all fans of the series, It has been revealed that this title takes place between Rider of the Last Arkthe first tape, and The Last Crusadethe third film. Regarding the story, not only will we see some classic characters, but also completely new characters have been introduced that will accompany us and oppose our adventure.

Finally, it has been confirmed that this game will be named after Indiana Jones and the Great Circlesomething that had already been leaked, and although a specific release date was not shared, it has been revealed that the title It will be available sometime in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and day one on Game Pass.

Via Xbox