Today CES 2023 was held, a technology fair in which there are many important exhibitors from the industry, including Sony itself, who has taken a look at some of its projects. Among them is the Gran Turismo movie, which has its own video in which we see big stars like David Harbor himself.

Check it here:

As for the plot of the movie. It is mentioned to be based on a true story and is described as a teenage gamer’s last wish fulfilled. Grand Touring whose gaming skills won a series of competitions for nissan to become a real professional racing driver.

Remember that the film will be premiering on August 11 in theaters.

Via: CES 2023