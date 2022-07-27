If you can pry your eyes away from England’s stunning 4-0 semi-final victory against Sweden in the Euros last night (I’ve had that Alessia Russo backheel nutmeg goal on repeat all afternoon), have a gander at FIFA 23’s gameplay reveal.
The video, below, shows off FIFA 23’s new gameplay features, some of which are exclusive to the current-gen versions of the game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC and Google Stadia).
(Check out my roundup of everything FIFA 23 on current-gen has exclusively for more.)
What this video does not show is the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 23, which, disappointingly but unsurprisingly, is once again a “Legacy Edition” with no gameplay changes.
FIFA 23 comes out 30th September.
