If you can pry your eyes away from England’s stunning 4-0 semi-final victory against Sweden in the Euros last night (I’ve had that Alessia Russo backheel nutmeg goal on repeat all afternoon), have a gander at FIFA 23’s gameplay reveal.

The video, below, shows off FIFA 23’s new gameplay features, some of which are exclusive to the current-gen versions of the game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC and Google Stadia).

(Check out my roundup of everything FIFA 23 on current-gen has exclusively for more.)

FIFA 23 gameplay reveal trailer.

What this video does not show is the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 23, which, disappointingly but unsurprisingly, is once again a “Legacy Edition” with no gameplay changes.

FIFA 23 comes out 30th September.